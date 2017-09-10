Site logo

Changes at Renault

10/09/2017

Ahead of official confirmation of other much publicised - but thus far unconfirmed - changes at Renault, the French outfit has confirmed a couple of interesting personnel moves.

From next weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Matthieu Dubois takes on the role of Head of Race Strategy of the team, reporting to Sporting Director Alan Permane.

Matthieu joined Renault Sport in 1998 where he has held various positions including that of Race Strategist at Enstone from 2008 to 2012.

Until now, Matthieu has been in charge of the customer track teams, Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Simultaneously, Ricardo Penteado, Head of the Engine Track Service, will take the direct responsibility for all three teams.

In his day to day activities, he will be supported by the Lead Engineer from each team - whoever they might be - and will also be in charge of liaising with the customer teams at the track.

