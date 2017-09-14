Renault to end Red Bull engine supply?

It's understood that Renault has advised Red Bull that it is to terminate its engine supply to the Austrian team at the end of 2018.

The move, though unconfirmed by either party, comes at the start of a weekend that is expected to see the French manufacturer become McLaren's supplier, while Toro Rosso switches to Honda.

If our hunch that the Toro Rosso move is correct and Red Bull is playing the long game, waiting to see if the Honda proves competitive with the Faenza team before also switching to the Japanese power unit in 2019, all well and good. However, should the Honda engine continue to prove both unreliable and unable to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari, the Austrian team would be in serious trouble.

The move will also have a bearing on the futures of both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, who, while critical of the Renault are sure to be concerned that that the only apparent alternative is Honda.

To further muddy the waters, there have been reports circulating that Porsche is looking to buy the Red Bull team in time for the 2021 season when it would enter with its own engine.

That said, while Porsche has admitted that it is considering entering F1 as an engine supplier it has insisted that it has no wish to enter as a constructor.

It's understood that Renault, which powered Red Bull to successive titles – with little acknowledgement – has grown tired of the continued criticism from the Austrian team.

From the outset of the new hybrid formula introduced in 2014 Red Bull has been unhappy with Renault, and its attempt to find an alternative - having been turned down by Mercedes and Ferrari - led to numerous threats to quit the sport, a move which saw Bernie Ecclestone and the FIA seek to find an independent supplier.

With the current engine formula coming to an end at the end of 2020, Red Bull has already threatened to quit if it isn't entirely happy with the new formula.

On the other hand, having won the titles and just about everything else he set out to in the sport, Dietrich Mateschitz may have simply tired of F1 and selling the outfit to Porsche might be the best way out. After all, having financed two teams for over a decade the Austrian has certainly put his money where his mouth is.

On the other hand, while some will fear the increasing stranglehold the manufacturers have over the sport, Liberty Media will be concerned at the possible loss of a team (brand) that has worked hard to help boost the image of the sport.