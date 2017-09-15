Singapore GP: Practice notes - Renault

Renault Sport Formula One Team ended the first day of the 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix with driver Nico Hulkenberg ranking fifth-fastest, his best position in FP2 this season, at 1min 42.448secs. Jolyon posted the twelfth-fastest time on a damp track during the day session. He gently hit the wall in FP2 which affected his time but could continue his session, finishing fourteenth-fastest.

In FP1, both drivers used Pirelli's Ultrasoft (purple) tyres. In FP2, Jolyon and Nico ran with the Supersoft (red) and Ultrasoft tyres.

Nico Hulkenberg: "We had a standard yet positive Friday here in Singapore, the performance in FP2 was quite good. I was feeling happy with the car all day and that's what is most important to me right now. I definitely had some good balance and harmony, there is always room for improvement but definitely a good start to the weekend."

Jolyon Palmer: "Overall it was a good session, I'm quite happy and the car is in a good place. I touched the wall in the evening session so we have a bit of minor fine tuning to do overnight. We are in a good place for tomorrow."

Bob Bell, Chief Technical Officer: "We had a reasonably good day, we were able to go through the programme as planned, particularly the tyre information to prepare our race strategy. Overall a very straightforward Friday and we are confident for tomorrow. After a disappointing weekend in Monza, we are back in a good place and our goal in Singapore is to continue to build on our momentum."