Carey pleased following engine reshuffle

At the end of a whirlwind of press releases, all confirming what was already widely known, F1 boss Chase Carey has expressed his delight.

For once teams appeared to agree on something as the press releases were issued in strict order, with no overlapping and no attempts to steal a rival's thunder.

And when the music stopped, Honda remains in F1, albeit with Toro Rosso, while for the second time in its long history McLaren has a French engine supplier.

"We are pleased that the teams and constructors involved in these intensive and complex discussions have reached an agreement satisfactory to all concerned," said Carey. "We had put ourselves at the disposal of the various parties to try and facilitate the best possible outcome for everyone.

"It is particularly important that Honda, one of the main manufacturers in the motor industry and a company that has played an important role in the history of motorsport, will still be in Formula 1 for years to come," he admitted. "We're all looking forward to working together with all the teams and manufacturers to make our sport more exciting and spectacular for the fans all over the world."