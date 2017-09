Official: Renault ends Toro Rosso partnership

In a brief statement Renault has confirmed that it is ending its partnership with Toro Rosso.

The statement reads:

"Renault Sport Racing can confirm that it has mutually agreed the termination of its partnership with Scuderia Toro Rosso at the end of the 2017 season.



Renault Sport Racing has partnered with Scuderia Toro Rosso for the 2014, 2015 and 2017 seasons, scoring 137 points in this period, with a best-finish of fourth twice achieved by Max Verstappen in 2015."