Singapore GP: Thursday Press Conference Part 1

Fernando, these 2017 Formula One cars were intended to be more physical. Everyone seems to have coped fine so far, but is this the race that the drivers are expecting to be really tough?

Fernando Alonso: Probably, yes. I think this one and the next one, Malaysia, will be the two races that will be more demanding physically, but as you said, I think there was more news in the winter than what actually we got when we went in the cars, so I think it's going to be OK and no problems for anyone.

And what news of you? Are you happy with the direction things are going with the McLaren? What have you been telling the team this past month or so?

FA: Not much.

Any idea when we will have some news from you?

FA: As I said, I will think what is the best option and as I have said many times, whatever I do next year is because I want to win. I will not be around in any series to be fighting for top 10 or top 15, nothing like that. There are many options out there that I am studying, that I'm looking at. As I said, Formula One is my first and only priority and I will wait and make a decision on that before making decisions on other series. And at the same time, I want to give time to my team, after the last three years, with some struggles we went through together, to have time for them to make decisions, to see the future, next year's car and after they take their decisions I will take mine. I want to stay loyal at least to that and not make any decisions without them making first their decision. So relaxed, happy and we'll see what's going on in the next weeks.

Thanks. Lewis, world championship leader at the moment and also like Fernando a two-time Singapore Grand Prix winner, you've had four years without this guy in your face at grand prix races, battling you for the wins. Is it too strong to say that you have missed those battles and do you believe that he might be battling with you again next year?

Lewis Hamilton: I hope that he has got a car to fight with us next year, I think that only adds to the spectacle and the challenge. We want to see the best drivers and the best teams up there and it's been a shame not to have McLaren where they have historically have been. So I hope that whether it's with McLaren or wherever Fernando happens to be next year that he has the chance to be fighting with us.

Obviously massive weekends for you in Spa and Monza and particularly that win in Monza and the all-time record on poles. Speaking of poles, pretty critical here. I think it's seven of the last eight Singapore Grands Prix have been won by the polesitter and the only exception is you, when you broke down that time in your last race here with McLaren. So would it be too strong to say that your focus this weekend is on that single lap and perfect execution on Saturday?

LH: I've not really put any thought into it yet; the work goes into it today. I think qualifying, of course, if that is the case... you can't really overtake here, plus the cars are wider, so positioning is going to be very important, so getting the car set up right so you can execute in qualifying I guess is one of the key matters.

And there is the feeling that you might be up against it a bit more here compared to Spa and Monza from the Ferrari side, and possible Red Bull as well?

LH: I think Red Bull will be fast this weekend and it's knowing that it's not going to be easiest of weekends potentially, but man I'm coming with positivity and with the plan of winning this race. This is still regardless of if that is the case, the others potentially have a little bit more downforce, whatever it is, we have worked as hard we can to understand the car and we come here with full attack.

Thank you for that. Jolyon, there has been a fair bit going on behind the scenes in Formula One in the last few weeks particularly around Renault and the teams it's going to supply in the future. What does it all mean for you?

Jolyon Palmer: Well, firstly, I'm just focused on doing the job I'm doing, so I try not to pay any attention to that sort of thing. For me, I have seven races this year to try to do the best that I can. Yeah, obviously it has been a bit of tough year. The last two races were much better, even if they didn't show in the end. The performance has been there or thereabouts, so hopefully the car will be better on these tracks and we can finally get some points.

Your role is pretty critical now in that very tight midfield Constructors' battle. You've had, I think, five retirements, and four times this year you have been the first car to retire in a grand prix. Has it stopped you from showing what you can do in Formula One?

JP: Yes, because clearly when the car is not working you can't drive it, you can't try to score some points. I think there have been a few places, Silverstone, for example, I didn't even start the race and that was quite a strong race for us. Baku, I think 11 cars finished, I think a Sauber got the points and we broke down after, again, five or six laps. So definitely it's not been ideal to have that level of reliability problems, but also in the practice sessions, to lose so much puts you on the back foot for the weekend. But the team has been working very hard at the same time in trying to fix it. Every time something happens we are finding out why, learning from it and we keep getting different problems. But hopefully we have put a stop to that now and I think, like I said, the car is going to be strong, especially in these next few races. So we're going to have a good car, good reliability, good performance and finally I can show what I can do and score some points.

Questions From The Floor

(Graham Harris - Motorsport Monday) A question for Jolyon. Much has been said about your possible future, although nothing has been announced. Would you car to say something about it, and if what is being said in the paddock happens, so you have a Plan B for an alternate drive next year?

JP: I don't care too much to talk about it. I know what's happening. I think there will be announcement at some point in the future, not too long. For me, I'm excited about the future. I haven't thought too much, but I'm excited for what's to come.

(Rik Spekenbrink - Algemeen Dagblad) A question for all three of you: driving at night, what challenges or difficulties does that bring to you, and do you prefer it over day racing?

FA: I don't think it makes any difference to us to be honest. We get used to the night driving quite quickly and the vision you have at that moment, so it makes no difference on driving. Probably this race it's nice to have it night. It looks good on television. It's a very unique event. So, probably in my opinion I prefer to race at night because we have been racing at night all the time. In different circuits, maybe in hot places, hot countries, maybe at night is also a good idea.

LH: Not really much more to add to that. I just feel the same way about it.

JP: Likewise.

(Candra Kurnia - Jawa Pos) Lewis, in the last race in Monza, you said your Mercedes was a dream car to drive, and Valtteri also said that Mercedes found a different kind of stability. Do you think this would be a big advantage going into this weekend to fight Ferraris and Red Bulls?



LH: I don't think it's going to be a big advantage. Our understanding of the car will potentially help this weekend. But you never really know where you are going to be able to place the car. So if we can get the car in a place where are comfortable and a bit like where we were in the last two races then we will definitely strong in the fight.

(John McEvoy - Daily Mail) Fernando, you obviously went to America to race and enjoyed the experience. Are there are options from America, maybe from Indy, if things don't work out in Formula One for you?

FA: There are options everywhere. And they are all very good. You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks.