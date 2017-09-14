Alonso still to decide on future

It's fair to say that Sunday's race will have to be something pretty special if it is to come anywhere near the buzz that is pulsating through the Marina Bay paddock.

With a whole host of official confirmations to be made - or not - following days (weeks, months) of speculation, by the end of the weekend a number of important pieces in the 2018 jigsaw will have hopefully fallen into place, along with pieces for 2019 and 2020.

However, one official announcement that won't be coming over the weekend, no matter what McLaren might have planned, is news of Fernando Alonso's future, for the Spaniard insists he is still weeks away from making a final decision.

Asked at today's FIA press conference if he had other options if F1 doesn't work out for him, the Spaniard replied: "There are options everywhere... and they are all very good.

"You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks," he added with a grin.

Asked if his triple crown is currently on hold, he said: "The triple crown is a clear target for me in the future. There are three races there, so if the Indy 500 is together with Monaco as we know, there is another one still to compete, so the triple crown is still ongoing.

"If I remain in F1 it is because I believe I can win next year, that will ease the decision a lot because I will be in Monaco as I don't want to lose any points there.

"The priority is F1, as I said before, and winning there. The triple crown is in the background, it is three races, not Indy, so there are many, many possibilities to do a fantastic 2018."