Todt doesn't care that fans don't like Halo

While the sport's new owners are working flat-out trying to win new fans to the sport, it would appear that FIA president, Jean Todt, is working hard to turn existing fans away.

During his visit to Monza at the weekend, where he spoke at an FIA Action for Road Safety press conference, when advised that a majority of fans are against Halo device, which is due to be introduced next season, he replied: "Honestly, I don't care...

"I do care if something will happen and I will realise that we didn't do something that we could do," he added.

"If you see all the latest severe crashes in single-seater racing, they have been around the head," he insisted. "I am sure that other bad incidents will happen, and we need to have a vision to do something beforehand."

However, in an attempt to sweeten the pill, the Frenchman suggested that there are ways in which the Halo could be used to improve the fan experience.

"I think there are some clever ideas," he said, "I heard one idea that I quite like, that we should give a different colour of Halo to the leader of the world championship.

"I want to see the name and the number of the cars, which we cannot see," he enthused. "Maybe it will be an opportunity for that, even if I hear already that some teams have sold the space to sponsors."