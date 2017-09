Malaysia GP: Qualifying notes - Renault

Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Nico Hulkenberg led qualifying for the team, setting the eighth-fastest time at the Sepang International Circuit. Teammate Jolyon Palmer will start twelfth for the final race in Malaysia.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I'm quite happy with today's session. It's been a struggle for us all weekend, we didn't have the right balance and didn't have the speed. We weren't sure we were going to get into Q3 so I'm quite pleased with the results. We'll push for a little bit more tomorrow and look to get ahead of Mc Laren and Force India."

Jolyon Palmer: "I'm a bit disappointed not to finish in the top 10 because we had good pace but in the end, we just missed out. We will start twelfth tomorrow and I hope to move forward, we only have to gain two places to get in the points. Anything can happen in the first few corners here so we should make it."

How was qualifying for the team?

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "Qualifying was a little frustrating today as we would have liked to have both cars in Q3. We've been struggling a little more in Malaysia than the last few races. The car balance isn't where we want it to be this weekend and whilst we have made improvements, we aren't entirely satisfied. That said, the drivers were much happier on high fuel on Friday which gives us confidence for tomorrow's race. Nico will start eighth, behind the Mc Laren and Force India and is in a good position to score some decent points. Jolyon did a good job and will be starting twelfth from where he can definitely aim to be in the points."