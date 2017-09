Renault's Malaysia preview

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director: The Malaysian Grand Prix is the second of the triple header of Asian races. Like Marina Bay, Sepang is a circuit which should suit the characteristics of the R.S.17 with its frequent flowing turns. The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a favourite on the Formula 1 calendar for 18 years and we hope the final race on this circuit will be special for everyone involved.

Looking back to Singapore, it was one of those mixed weekends which left us with bittersweet feelings. We were delighted for Jolyon to score his first points of the season. He drove extremely well in tricky conditions and remained cool amidst all the action to take an impressive sixth and bring in some big points for the team. However, we are obviously disappointed that we had to retire Nico's car and will address the issues we faced.

We have extra incentive to continue to push hard to ensure both cars are in the points in Malaysia. A positive we can take from Singapore is that we have moved up a position in the Constructors' Championship which means a step closer to our end of season goal of fifth place overall. Reliability remains our main focus, maximum effort and flawless execution is required by all in the remaining six races to achieve that target.

Sepang will be about negotiating the unpredictable climate and getting the best out of the whole package in the heat and humidity. As we continue to develop the chassis side, we will introduce a new engine on Nico's car at the start of the weekend, his fourth, engine of the season. We fully expect to have both cars in the top ten as we have shown our capability on a number of occasions to be the best team behind the top three.

Elsewhere across Renault Sport Racing it was pleasing to see Jack Aitken get his maiden outing in in the 2012 spec Renault V8 powered E20 Formula 1 car on Wednesday in Jerez. Jack has been developing well throughout his time with the Renault Sport Academy and this is a real milestone in his driving career.

Finally, I would like to thank the Malaysian Grand Prix and everyone involved at the Sepang International Circuit. For Renault, this event has been successful and memorable. In total, Renault have six wins, six pole positions and four fastest laps across the 18 years that Malaysia has been on the Formula 1 calendar. A proud moment for us came on March 22nd 2003, when Fernando Alonso became the youngest F1 pole-sitter at the time - the rest is history, as they say!

Technical Director Nick Chester talks through the challenges of the Sepang circuit as well as the extremely unpredictable weather in Malaysia which could provide some surprises.

How are things looking ahead to Malaysia?

Nick Chester: We ought to go quite well in Malaysia with the mixture of low, medium and high speed corners. We should be the fourth quickest car again. The car has good pace and it looked strong in the wet in Singapore. The wet running we had in Singapore is useful information for us, given Malaysia is known to throw up a few surprises with its changeable climate. Overall the car is working reasonably well at this stage in the season.

Are there any updates for Sepang?

NC: A few things for Malaysia are on the way including some tighter rear bodywork which is the main development. This will combine with some set-up progress we've been making, in particular over the past few races.

Any memories from the 18 years Malaysia has been on the calendar?

NC: I like Malaysia, it's a good track. I did the first one in 1999 which seems like a lifetime ago. There have been many challenging races there and the climate has often combined with the circuit to keep everyone on the pit wall and in the cockpit working very hard indeed. It will be missed from the calendar.