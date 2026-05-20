Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix, which this year takes place in May for the very first time.

It is also the third Sprint weekend of the season. The circuit, which since 1982 has been named after Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve, is to be found on the man-made island of Notre-Dame and is one of the most distinctive and popular venues on the calendar. At 4.361 kilometres in length, it combines long full-throttle sections with slow corners and chicanes where having a car that is stable under braking and strong on traction is essential. Montreal is traditionally one of the toughest tracks of the year for the braking system, with several heavy braking points around the lap, while traction out of the slower corners, particularly the chicanes and the Turn 10 hairpin, can make a significant difference both in terms of lap time and overtaking opportunities.

Another important factor to monitor will be tyre management. Constant braking and acceleration, the use of the kerbs and the evolution of the track surface can all have an impact on degradation, something that becomes even more relevant during a Sprint weekend, when teams will have only one 60-minute free practice session available to gather data and fine-tune the cars before the competitive sessions begin. Weather has often been one of the key variables of the weekend in Montreal, as conditions can switch rapidly from dry to sudden showers and, with the race now taking place in May, cooler conditions than in the past are also a possibility. Early forecasts for the weekend point to variable conditions with temperatures not expected to rise above 20 degrees Celsius, something that could influence tyre preparation and the overall level of grip available on track.

The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the most popular events among North American fans. The city embraces race week with great enthusiasm and every year the circuit welcomes supporters from Canada and around the world. Scuderia Ferrari HP enjoys great support here as a large number of Montreal's population can boast Italian roots.

Fred Vasseur: Canada is always a special event, with a great atmosphere in the city and at the track, and we know how much support Ferrari has there, including from the many tifosi with Italian roots.

From a racing point of view, Montreal is never straightforward. The track is demanding on brakes, traction is important out of the slow corners and chicanes, and this year the weather and low temperatures could add another layer of complexity, especially with the Sprint format giving us limited preparation time.

We will need to be on the ball from the first session, focus on execution and make the most of every opportunity over the weekend.

Ferrari at the Canadian GP

44 GP Entered

1967 Debut (C. Amon 6th)

12 (27.27%) Wins

8 (18.18%) Pole Positions

10 (22.73%) Fastest Laps

37 (28.03%) Podiums

Three questions to Carlos Galbally, Tyre Performance.

The Gilles Villeneuve circuit is one of the toughest tracks of the year for the braking system. What are the main management challenges of the Montreal circuit and what characteristics does a car need to deal with the many heavy braking points around the lap?

Carlos Galbally: With its frequent hard stops and low speed corners, consistent braking comes at a premium on this track. The new 2026 regulations have added an extra layer of complexity to the already challenging track due to the increased energy harvesting that off loads mainly the rear brakes. Getting the brake cooling right is key to avoid potentially costly brake temperature imbalances that could compromise the turn-in into the corner.

This year's Canadian Grand Prix is expected to take place in rather cool conditions. How can this affect understanding and management of the tyres over the course of the weekend?

CG: It is true that the low ambient temperatures combined with the track layout which features mostly slow speed corners means that it will be a challenge to get the tyres in the right window especially in Quali. In these colder temperatures and on a track surface that is smoother than in the past, following its resurfacing, we could potentially be exposed to graining, especially on the softer compounds.

With the Sprint format, the amount of time available to prepare for the weekend is significantly reduced. From a performance point of view, how important is it to arrive in Montreal with a very clear setup baseline already in place, and how much scope remains afterwards to adapt to track evolution and changing weather conditions?

CG: Sprint weekends always highlight the lack of preparation available in the build-up to the race, as the time between the only practice session and Quali is normally not enough to react to any big miscorrelation, with only some fine-tuning possible. Between the Sprint Race and Quali on Saturday, there is a bit more time to implement any learnings that Friday running data and factory simulation/simulator work might have provided, but clearly starting with a decent baseline avoids forcing the driver to adapt to big setup changes during critical sessions.

Canadian GP: Facts and Figures

3. The circuits that currently host a Formula 1 Grand Prix and are dedicated to the memory of former drivers. In addition to this weekend's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, named after the Canadian driver who died in 1982, this short list includes two other circuits, both located in the Americas: Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo and Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, dedicated to brothers Pedro and Ricardo Rodríguez.

9. The percentage of Canada's land surface covered by freshwater, an area equivalent to about 110 million football fields. Thanks to an enormous network of lakes (more than two million) and rivers, the country contains around 7% of the planet's renewable freshwater resources, excluding glaciers and underground aquifers.

32. The number of kilometres covered by the RÉSO, the "underground city": a vast network of indoor spaces connecting offices, hotels, shopping centres, universities, and cultural venues in the heart of Downtown Montreal, fully integrated with the metro system and used every day by hundreds of thousands of people for commuting. Despite its name, it is less a true underground city and more a "covered city," designed as a protected environment to be safely used during Canada's long and harsh winters. Most of the connecting passages run underground, but the main corridors and access points,120 in total, in addition to 60 metro entrances, are located at street level.

40. The average number of litres of sap needed to produce one litre of the iconic maple syrup, the sweetener that's a Canadian culinary staple. It is made by boiling the sap of the sugar maple together with black vinegar. Sap collection takes place in early spring and is carried out by directly extracting it from the bark of the maple tree, itself a national symbol and also featured on the Canadian flag. Canada is, unsurprisingly, the world's leading producer of maple syrup, which is used worldwide to top waffles, pancakes, and many other delicious sweet dishes.

600,000. The number of Canadians registered as ice hockey players, a sport that has become an integral part of the national identity. Many children begin skating and playing at pre-school age, making the most of the very cold climate, which makes the sport easily accessible. The most important championship, the National Hockey League (NHL), is the world's premier hockey league: founded in 1917 with only four teams, it now includes 31 clubs and is followed by millions of fans.