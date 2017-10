Confusion over Gasly

Saturday's press release from Toro Rosso revealing that Carlos Sainz was heading to Renault also announced the return of Daniil Kvyat to partner Pierre Gasly at the United States Grand Prix however, there remains confusion as to whether the Frenchman will contest the Austin event.

Asked to confirm the retention of Gasly, Helmut Marko refused to do so, claiming that the wording of the press release was incorrect.

"It's only correct concerning Kvyat," he told reporters, "Gasly is a decision that hasn't been done yet."

"It was a mistake because it came out late yesterday and there was a misunderstanding," he added, referring to the press release.

However, while Toro Rosso, and thereby Red Bull, dilly-dallies and prevaricates, the question is who could partner Kvyat if not Gasly, the Frenchman further confusing the issue by suggesting he could yet contest the Super Formula finale, the youngster just half a point behind championship leader Hiroaki Ishiura.

To add further spice, Ishiura is Toyota-powered, while Gasly uses a Honda engine, the Japanese manufacturer due to partner Toro Rosso next season.

All manner of names are being suggested, including Honda-powered IndyCar drivers Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi, not to mention the likes of newly released Jolyon Palmer, Paul di Resta, Antonio Giovinazzi and newly-crowned F2 champion Charles Leclerc.

Indeed, when asked if Sebastien Buemi, currently dominating Formula E, could make a return, Marko admitted: "With Red Bull, anything is possible."

