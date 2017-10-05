Ricciardo: Mercedes has been winning too long

Initially baffled by the question, having previously brought everyone up to speed with his recent gastronomic and Kendo experiences, Daniel Ricciardo gave his usual infectious laugh when a reporter asked how he felt about Helmut Marko's recent comment that "is already on the market".

"The only thing I'm aware of is that my contract with them is at an end next year," laughed the Australian. "So I guess he's referencing that.

"He's not referencing next year," he added with another laugh. "I'm 100 percent... 99.99 percent sure I've got a seat with Red Bull Racing next year, so I guess he's talking about beyond that.

"Nothing's been said between us, beyond next year" he revealed, "so I guess he's more stating facts. I don't think he has a plan yet, beyond '18.

"I should be racing next year," he laughs. "He wasn't disappointed after Malaysia, so I think I'm still OK."

Asked about his team's improving form following a slow start to the year, and whether this is in part because the Austrian outfit continues to focus on the current car rather than looking ahead, he said: "I still don't really know why the last years we've had slow starts and then found a way to come back.

"I guess the idea again is because there's not many changes for next year, what we learn from this year hopefully we take to next year and we start stronger. That's obviously the plan, that's everyone's wish, I guess we go from there.

"For sure if next year's not a very competitive season at all then of course will then be addressed.

"I feel like I say every time this year that where we are now you'd think that next year we should be competitive. Hopefully as competitive as I would like to see."

"Mercedes has been winning too long," he admitted, "we'll try and change that."