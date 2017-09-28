Slow start costly says Ricciardo

Red Bull's slow start to the 2017 Formula 1 season should serve as a wakeup call according to Daniel Ricciardo as the squad begins shifting focus to next year.

A podium at Singapore last time out, and strong pace in practice, highlighted the improved pace of the Red Bull.

However, a sluggish start to the year means the team, and its two drivers, have no hope of securing a world championship in 2017.

"We've certainly made progress," Ricciardo told reporters in Malaysia.

"If I look back at Melbourne we were really on a knife edge," he continued. "It got better progressively but yeah from Austria around then I would say we've definitely understood the car a bit better.

"This year was another kind of wakeup call for us," he admitted. "Obviously we need to then develop more for next year, but I think we will definitely start closer."

Out of contract at the end of next season, Ricciardo has been linked with a move away from Red Bull.

Those rumours have only gathered steam as Renault pulled its supply of engines from Toro Rosso, with the suggestion Red Bull will lose its supply at the end of 2018.

With no alternatives, that would leave the world championship winning squad with no choice but to sign a deal with Honda.

"I'm obviously trying to keep my eyes open a little bit with what's happening, but for me it's still too far ahead to worry," the Australian said of his current predicament.

"It's too early for me to think about a contract for 2019 or anything so I'll see how it kind of unfolds next year.

"Obviously, I'm in the team next year so I can see what direction it's going and assess everything from there."

