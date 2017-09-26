Kubica denied Suzuka test

While between races most drivers use social media to regale us with news of their adventures; be it attending fashion shows, running up mountains or simply chilling, not so Lance Stroll who continues with his mini-me world championship.

In 2016, in preparation for his race debut this year, his father forked out an estimated £60m in order that the youngster could enjoy a private test programme at a number of race tracks including Monza, Hungary, Austin, Barcelona, Abu Dhabi and Silverstone in a 2014 Williams with a crew that included 5 Mercedes engineers - two of the German manufacturer's engines having been purchased in the process - and twenty other staff members.

Though the size of the crew has decreased, the private tests have continued into this year, the Canadian running a programme that has allowed him to run at a variety of tracks in preparation for the races that followed.

As it seeks a partner for the youngster for 2018, Williams wanted to use Stroll's private test at Suzuka to run Robert Kubica in order that it might further evaluate the Pole following his much publicised outings with Renault.

Having tested at Suzuka for two days prior to the recent Singapore race, Stroll headed back to the Japanese track for a further two days of running in preparation for the forthcoming Grand Prix.

According to Motorsport Magazine however, Williams plans to run Kubica in one of the (2014) cars were thwarted, when the Strolls opted to send both cars on to Austin for pre-United States Grand Prix testing.

With the Stroll family financing the test programme it is entirely within its right to move the cars when and where they wish, but the situation is hardly likely to endear them to Williams - as its search for a 2018 partner for Lance continues - or indeed Kubica.

It's understood that other than Kubica and current incumbent Felipe Massa, the only other driver being considered by the Grove outfit is Paul di Resta who deputised for the Brazilian in Hungary after he was taken ill.