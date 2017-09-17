Singapore GP: Race notes - Williams

Lance Stroll finished eighth with Felipe Massa 11th in the Singapore Grand Prix. Rain started to fall shortly before the race, making this year's Singapore GP Formula One's first ever wet night race. Lance started on the intermediate tyre with Felipe opting to start on the extreme wet.

On lap 1, Lance jumped to P13 with Felipe P14 following a multi-car incident at the start, resulting in the first of several safety car periods. Lance made his one-stop onto ultrasoft tyres on lap 26, driving a solid race up to P8 on his debut at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Felipe had to switch to intermediates before moving to dry tyres, but was one of the first to switch to the ultrasofts, re-joining in P14. Felipe made the most of a late safety car period, where he pitted for a fresh set of ultrasoft tyres, and worked his way up to P11. Felipe is 11th in the Drivers' Championship, ahead of Lance in 12th. The team remains fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 59 points.

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: After a poor qualifying it's great to come out of another race with some points on the board. It was looking like it would be an interesting race as soon as the rain came in. We have never had rain for the race in Singapore and it was remarkably persistent. Lance chose to start on the intermediate tyre in P18 with Felipe opting for the extreme wet in P17. Unfortunately, along with a few other drivers, the full wet turned out to be the wrong choice. There was a big incident at the start which helped us gain some places. In Lance's case he drove a great race. He was one of the earliest to stop for dry tyres and he had good pace on the ultrasoft, taking the advantages at every stage. He put up a good defence as well, particularly towards the end, and managed to get an excellent eighth place for his first finish in Singapore; one of the toughest races on the Formula One calendar. Congratulations to him for achieving that, he'll be very proud of himself for holding steady and driving so well throughout the whole two-hour race. On Felipe's side, he drove well throughout the whole evening, but really the mistake was made at the beginning and it was impossible to unwind from that extra stop that we needed to make. We hoped to jump straight from the full wet to the dry tyre, which is why we tried to stay out longer in the first stint, but we missed that window by a few laps and he had to make an extra stop for intermediates, which really ruined his race. Nevertheless, it was a good drive from P17 to P11, to finish just outside the points. Congratulations to the team as well, to bring two cars home is a really important achievement in a race of such high attrition. Our reliability was good and we collected some valuable points in the Championship.

Lance Stroll: I think it was a fantastic race. It was raining at the beginning so to capitalise on the start, overtake, and really come through the field due to others making mistakes was fantastic in tricky conditions. Then after that, we ran a steady race. We kept cool. I made one mistake letting Vandoorne by. I just locked up into Turn 7 and he got past but all-in-all, a fantastic result and four points for the team.

Felipe Massa: I'm disappointed with my race. First of all, I started on the wrong tyres which was my decision, but I think in that moment you never know what is going to happen. Many cars decided the same as me, some others different, it was my mistake. Then I was nowhere on the track, I was very slow. When the safety car was out I asked to stop but the team decided to stay out. They were saying that maybe the track would dry. I was at the back so it was my only chance in the race. In the end, I stayed out. I was so slow and my race was finished. I'm disappointed for my race but not for the team because Lance managed to score points. At the end, it could have been worse, looking at where we started the race, so not bad for the team but a disaster for me.