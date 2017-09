FIA reveals Halo test process

Although teams have been aware for several months now that the Halo device is to be introduced next season, they were still waiting on final details of how the device would be tested, thereby causing some to fall behind as they work on their cars for the forthcoming season.

According to Article 17.2 of the 2018 Sporting Regulations released following yesterday's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council:

"A dummy structure must be used in place of the secondary roll structure (Halo). The loads may be applied using a 150mm diameter pad or through a spherical joint whose centre lies in the specified loading position.

For each test, peak loads must be applied in less than three minutes and be maintained for five seconds. After five seconds of application there must be no failure of any part of the survival cell or of any attachment between the structure and the survival cell.

A load equivalent to 116kN vertically downward and 46kN longitudinally rearward must be applied at a position 785mm forward of the plane C-C and 810mm above the reference plane and positioned on the car centre plane.

During the test, the structure must be attached to the survival cell which is supported on its underside on a flat plate, fixed to it through its engine mounting points.

A load equivalent to 93kN laterally inward and 83kN longitudinally rearward must be applied at a position 590mm forward of the plane C-C and 790mm above the reference plane to the outer surface of the structure.

During the test, the survival cell may be supported in any way provided this does not increase the strength of the attachments being tested."