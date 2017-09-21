Changes to Superlicence rules

As expected, the FIA has made changes to the Superlicence qualification rules.

The rules, which were changed in the wake of Max Verstappen's signing to Toro Rosso in 2014, thereby making him the youngest ever driver to contest a race when he lined up on the grid in Melbourne in 2015, still sees drivers needing to acquire at least 40 points over a three-year period.

However, while F2, the European Formula 3 championship, Formula E, IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship (LMP1) still count, from next year preference will be given to the winners of the F2 and IndyCar championships.

Previously, the winner and runner-up in the GP2 Series would gain the necessary 40 points, from 2018 this will be extended to the driver who finishes third in the championship also.

The winner of the IndyCar series will also gain the necessary 40 points.

However, whereas the winner and runner-up of the European F3 Championship, Formula E and WEC (LMP1) previously earned 40 and 30 points respectively, this has now been reduced to 30 and 25, though the WEC runner-up will gain just 24.

There are similar changes relating to other series that count towards the points system including GP2, Formula V8 3.5, Japanese Super Formula, WEC (LMP2), WTCC and DTM.

At the same time, from next season, NASCAR Cup, IMSA and Indy Lights will count towards the system.

Furthermore, in order to establish a clearer path for drivers around the world to progress from grassroots to World Championships, a new structure for FIA International A Licences – the licence level immediately below the F1 superlicence – was approved by the World Motor Sport Council today. This licencing system will now be based on the same principle of point allocation as the Superlicence system.