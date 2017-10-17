Mercedes goes aggressive in Mexico

While adopting a fairly conservative approach in terms of its tyre choice for this weekend's United States Grand Prix, Mercedes is adopting a far more aggressive attitude one week later in Mexico.

The Brackley outfit, which could claim both titles this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, is taking 9 sets of the purple ultrasofts to Mexico City, the first time the softest tyre in Pirelli's range has been used in Mexico.

Even more aggressive than Mercedes however, are Williams, McLaren, Toro Rosso, Renault and Esteban Ocon who all take 10 sets of the ultrasofts.

Ferrari opts for a far more conservative 7 sets of the purple tyre while at 6, Red Bull must be considered liberal.

The knock-on is further disparity in choice in terms of the other compounds, with Red Bull taking 3 sets of softs while the likes of Toro Rosso, Renault, Hamilton, Vettel, Ocon, Stroll, Vandoorne, Kvyat, Gasly and Magnussen take just one.

Last year's race was won by Hamilton who ran a two-stop strategy, starting on the softs before switching to a new set of mediums.