Kvyat no longer part of Red Bull

Days after Helmet Marko told the German media that Daniil Kvyat's association with Red Bull is at an end, Christian Horner and Franz Tost have conformed the move.

Announcing that Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley will contest all three remaining races for Toro Rosso, with an eye to them spearheading the Faenza outfit's 2018 challenge, Tost was asked where this would leave Kvyat.

"He is not anymore with Red Bull and therefore he is free to decide whatever he wants to do," replied the Austrian.

Asked if this was with immediate effect, that he is no longer part of the Red Bull 'family', Tost replied: "No, he's not anymore with Red Bull and Toro Rosso."

"Dany Kvyat has obviously had a large investment from Red Bull over the years," added Horner, justifying the move. "He had the opportunity to step into Red Bull Racing and compete in the 2015 season and the start of the 2016 season with the team.

"Formula One is a tough business and unfortunately Dany didn't do enough, in our opinion, to warrant retaining that seat," he continued. "But we still believed in him and he was given a second opportunity, which is very unusual in Formula One, to retake the seat with Toro Rosso.

"From there we obviously have other juniors that we have invested in that are knocking on the door of Formula One. The current GP2 champion, Pierre Gasly, merited and deserved an opportunity to step into Formula One. There is very much an eye on the future and the future for next year and beyond that. And I think the two drivers that Franz has for next year represent two exciting prospects for Red Bull Racing potentially further down the line."

