Massa doubtful of Kubica and di Resta

In what might be seen as a last ditch effort to save his job, Felipe Massa has cast doubt on the two main contenders for the seat alongside Lance Stroll at Williams next year.

Speaking to GP Gazette, the Brazilian cast doubt on Robert Kubica's physical ability to compete in F1, while suggesting that Paul di Resta basically isn't up to the job.

"To be honest, I cannot do what he's doing, driving with only one hand," said the Brazilian of Kubica. "It's impossible for me to believe that he will not suffer with some of the races with this car that we're driving that is a lot more difficult physically.

"I really respect what he's doing, and what he's doing is just amazing," he added. "But it's impossible to believe that he will not have some issues."

Turning his attention to Scot, di Resta, he said: "I don't believe he's the right driver for the team, to develop the car and show the results and everything.

"Plus, I don't think he's doing a great job in what he's racing as well," he continued. "Anyway, I'm not here to complain or say about anything, that's only my opinion.

"I'm quite confident that people know what is the best for the team," he said. "Sometimes in F1 it's not only your talent that counts, sometimes you have some other things around, and this is unfortunately part of F1 for some of the teams."

Asked however, if let go by Williams he is prepared to accept retirement from the sport (again), he said: "Yeah, sure, but I'm good on that.

"I have zero frustration. As I've said before, I did a lot more than I expected. So if it needs to finish, it's the time. If it doesn't need to finish, it's because maybe something is still reserved. As I said, I'm quite relaxed, thinking about my job, thinking about my car. The time for being frustrated is passed already in my career."

It will be interesting to see how di Resta, who deputised for Massa in Hungary in the summer, reacts to the Brazilian's comments should they meet in Mexico this weekend.