Williams fined for tyre rule breach

Williams has been fined for its second breach of the Friday tyre rules this season.

The Grove outfit was called before the Stewards at the end of FP1 after it was alleged that Felipe Massa breached of Article 24.4 g) Second section ii) of the Sporting Regulations by using tyres nominated for use for the first 40 minutes of the session beyond the allowed time (until 10:40:03 to be precise).

The team was handed a reprimand and a fine of 10,000 euros, the fine being suspended for 12 months pending no further breach of Article 24.2.

"Although this is a breach of the regulations (the second of this type by the team this year), the offence occurred only 3 seconds after the cut off time," deemed the Stewards, "hence the suspension of the fine."

The previous incident was at Silverstone when Williams claimed the error occurred due to confusion over a red flag.