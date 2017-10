Ricciardo a "bit surprised" by Verstappen contract move

While much was made of the news that Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull, thereby keeping him with the Austrian team until the end of the 2020 season, the fact is that he was already under contract for 2018 and 2019 and therefore only really extended it by one season.

However, it was the timing of the agreement that clearly surprised teammate Daniel Ricciardo, whose own contract runs out at the end of next season, as do many others.

"I know obviously that Max is happy in the team, so I'm not surprised that he wants to stay," said the Australian.

"I guess the announcement was quite early," he added. "I think the timing was the only real surprise."

Asked if the move was because the team fears losing Ricciardo, Helmut Marko told Sky Sports F1: "We started with Max in Formula One, he had his first race with us and now we want to achieve the championship title with the youngest ever driver.

"Both Max and Ricciardo could have been free after 2018," he continued, so we tried to secure at least one, because Max asked if he could make a deal for 2020 and Ricciardo was putting himself on the market... and now we are talking with him."

Asked to clarify that Max "asked" for the 2020 deal, Marko said: "Yes, it shows how much he trusts us."

A feeling echoed by Ricciardo.

"For Max, the positive is he and I guess his team, his management and his dad, feel confident with Red Bull, so it's positive for us for next year and it gives the team confidence," said the Australian. "I'm a bit surprised it came this early, but otherwise not surprised, his decision is to stay because I know he's happy with the team.

"I'm definitely still here for the end of next year," he added. "I could possibly be here longer than that, but I don't think it's going to be something which is going to be announced as soon as Max.

"For no real reason, the only reason in particular I think there's still enough time on our side. I don't think it needs to be a quick decision at the moment."

While Verstappen now appears secure for the next three seasons, the big question - and one that will have arisen and no doubt been answered - is what happens at the end of next year when it is understood Renault will end its engine supply.

Is, as Pitpass first predicted, Red Bull really aiming to switch to Honda should the Japanese manufacturer finally come good?

