Di Resta completes Williams shoot-out

Williams two-day shoot-out as it searches for a teammate for Lance Stroll next season, came to an end at the Hungaroring today with Scot Paul di Resta in action.

Once again, the Grove outfit was giving little away, certainly in terms of the number of laps completed or times, other than to say the Scot had a "busy day".

"These tests are part of the ongoing due diligence work regarding our 2018 driver line-up," said a team spokesperson, "but the team is in no rush to confirm plans ahead of 2018 whilst it completes its internal evaluations."

As was the case yesterday, di Resta was at the wheel of the 2014 FW36, though both have driven a 2017 car at the circuit this year, the Scot when he deputised for Felipe Massa during the Grand Prix and Kubica when he drove the Renault in the post-GP test.

While it remains to be seen whether the team has enough information to make a decision remains to be seen, and there could yet be further tests.

Meanwhile, Paddy Lowe has said that these are not the only drivers in the running, with Massa still thought to be under consideration.