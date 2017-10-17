Kubica completes "productive" test for Williams

Having described his acclimatisation with the (2014) FW36 last week as "successful", Williams continued to give little away today, as Robert Kubica completed his phase of the team's shoot-out for the seat alongside Lance Stroll next season.

"A productive day" is all the Grove outfit was saying at the end of the session at the Hungaroring, as the team prepared for Scot Paul di Resta to take over tomorrow.

Last week Kubica ran the car at Silverstone in a bid to familiarise himself with it before this week's shoot-out, the team giving away no details in terms of the number of laps completed or lap times.

Other than Kubica and di Resta, and current incumbent Felipe Massa, there is talk that Pascal Wehrlein is in the frame for the 2018 seat. However, at 22 (23 later this month), the German would be under the aged limit (25) specified by the team's title sponsor Martini.

Massa has said that the Grove outfit would be making a grave mistake in opting for another driver, the Brazilian suggesting that Chief Technical Officer, Paddy Lowe, is in agreement.

While Massa is hoping for a decision before Brazil, which takes place next month, the team is only targeting a decision before the end of the year.

There is growing support for Kubica to get the drive, not least from Bernie Ecclestone, while Liberty Media will also understand the positive publicity to be gained from what many see as an F1 fairytale.