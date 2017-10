Lowe: Massa still in frame at Williams

While attention focusses on the forthcoming 'shoot-out' between Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, Williams Chief Technical Officer, Paddy Lowe, claims the team's search for a teammate to Lance Stroll in 2018 is not limited to these two drivers and that Felipe Massa remains in the frame.

"It seems like we're one of the last chairs available for next year," he told reporters in Suzuka. "Of course Felipe is very much in the frame, very, very high on our list of possibilities but we owe it to ourselves to take a look around and see what could be the best option for the team going forwards.

"Lance has made great progress through the year," he continued, "we're seeing him performing consistently, particularly in the races so we need a driver to complement Lance on that side of the garage.

"All options are under consideration, to be honest," he insisted. "You've probably seen a number of names that are floating around that we're looking at but honestly the range is almost unlimited. We will consider all ideas. We're not in a super hurry to do so and we'll just make sure we land the best line-up we can."

While, due to contractual reasons in terms of sponsor Martini, Stroll's teammate must be over 25, which rules out the likes of Pascal Wehrlein, when asked how experienced the driver needs to be, Lowe replied: "There are many attributes you could attach to different drivers and experience could be one of them, but we may weigh that against other things. We're not fixed on any particular aspect.

"We're always ambitious to move forwards as all teams are," he continued, "and I think we recognise that the driver or drivers are a very key element in the team.

"Clearly you need a quick car as well, but the driver is probably the single most important factor in the end to take the package forward and score the points and indeed win races. I've seen that in the past, what a difference drivers can make to the race proposition, so it's a very important decision."

Asked about the shoot-out, he said: "We won't give away any information around what we do within those tests, that's a private matter for us and I would stress that that doesn't mean that they're the only drivers under consideration. As I said earlier, we're considering quite a large range of which they are only two possibilities."

When asked exactly when the test is due to take place, he replied: "In the next few weeks."

Speaking yesterday, Massa, who said he want a decision before his home Grand Prix later this month, dismissed the shoot-out claiming that running the drivers in a 2014 car would not be representative.

At the same time, he made it clear that he was keen to retain his seat.

"Williams know one hundred percent what I can give for the team," he said. "I think I can give a lot to the team like I did already. I think maybe I can do another year but I don't decide, the team decides.

"I'm pretty relaxed," he added. "Trying to enjoy the races, trying to give the best to the team and that's the most important thing. I'm talking with the team, definitely, for next year, and we are in discussions."

"We don't have a deadline. But definitely I think it will be good for the team, and also for myself, if we know what is going to happen before the race in Brazil."

