Di Resta and Kubica for Williams shoot-out?

It is claimed that Paul di Resta and Robert Kubica are to shoot-it-out for the second Williams seat.

Motor Sport magazine claims that as a result of the failure to run Kubica in a 2014 car at Suzuka, following the decision that saw Lance Stroll's test package moved on to Austin, Williams is now looking to run the Pole at Silverstone later this month in order that he can acclimatise himself with Williams own 2014 car.

The team will subsequently head to the Hungaroring, where Kubica and di Resta will both run the 2014 car in a private two-day test, the Pole having exclusive use on the first day, the Scot on the second.

If true, this would appear to end not only Jolyon Palmer's hopes of the seat - the Briton claiming over the Malaysia weekend that it is the only worthwhile seat remaining - but also any hope of Felipe Massa being retained for another season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to see di Resta in the Williams, the Scot giving a good account of himself in Hungary when called in to replace an unwell Massa just a couple of hours before qualifying.

On the other hand, Williams, its title sponsor Martini and the sport's new owners will recognise the enormous publicity potential of Kubica making a fairy tale return to the sport just a few years after almost losing his life in a rallying accident.