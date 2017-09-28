Palmer considering all options

Whatever the rights and wrongs, be it poor reliability, missed opportunities or simply being one of those drivers unable to successfully make the final step up to F1, one had to feel sorry for Jolyon Palmer in Singapore.

Having learned via the internet that Carlos Sainz was heading to Renault for 2018, the Briton had to do his best to keep a smile on his face throughout the Singapore weekend, even though at times it slipped to reveal the grimace that reflected his true feelings.

And wouldn't you know it, at a time all seemed lost, the stars aligned - or rather over enthusiasm got the better of Sebastian Vettel - and Palmer recorded his best finish since entering the sport.

Speaking to reporters in Malaysia, the Briton admitted that though he is fully focussed on rounding off this season in the best possible way, he is looking ahead to 2018, considering all options.

"As far as I can see there's one seat," he told reporters, "and there's a few drivers going for it.

"There's a chance," he said of the seat alongside Lance Stroll at Williams, "but I'm not going to put anything on it, really. It's just me doing the best I can and see what unfolds. I don't really know.

"I think there's a chance," he continued. "I don't think they've confirmed their plans. I don't know to be honest. I'm just focused on making the best of every race and every time, every race is a chance to show what I'm capable of. With everyone that goes and there's no confirmed plans, then there's a chance for me to show what I can do."

Asked if there had been any developments since Singapore, he said: "No developments. Just obviously looking at the options, but at the moment just still focused on doing the best job I can now and then I've got, I know what I'd like to be doing but then yeah, just seeing what plays out, really.

"Whatever I do, it helps," he added. "Six more races, try and keep scoring some points show what I can do, whether it's to stay in F1 or even not in F1. F1's the best showcase. I've still got to show, yeah, what I'm capable of and that's pretty much what I need to do in the next races."

So what if it's not F1?

"Well I'm not interested in a third driver role," he snaps. "There's different options out there, and something that's going to be very enjoyable."

So that's Indycar then?

"Yeah, that's one thing I would say. If I'm out of F1 at the end of the year, then it'd obviously be a new chapter and I would want to really put everything into it and have something for the longer term.

"I think that F1 is great and I would like to stay in, but it is every year, it is a fine line whether, unless you're in a secured seat in one of the top drives, then everyone's on a year by year. There's a lot of pressure. So I think just somewhere I'd enjoy my racing and certainly focused on the longer term.

"I've always said that I prefer wheel to wheel racing rather than, I mean, I know LMP1 is wheel to wheel but it's longer endurance racing. It's very different.

"Again, it's one of the options out there, you have to see what become available, but I'd prefer the wheel to wheel racing for position."

