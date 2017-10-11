Kubica completes "successful" test with Williams

Ahead of next week's 'shoot-out' with Paul di Resta in Hungary, Robert Kubica has completed a "successful” test at Silverstone today.

Next week sees the Pole go head-to-head with Paul di Resta as the Grove outfit looks for a teammate for Lance Stroll for next season.

Ahead of the two day shoot-out, which will see both drivers enjoy a full day in the (2014) car, Kubica was given running time at Silverstone today in order to acclimatise himself with the car.

Though nobody was giving much away, a team spokesman would only confirm that the test was "successful".

Despite the shoot-out, speaking in Japan last week, Paddy Lowe refused to rule out Felipe Massa being retained and even suggested that other drivers are still under consideration.

Talking about the shoot-out, Lowe, who was even unwilling to confirm when it would take place, admitted that little info would be made public.

"We will test those two drivers," he said. "But we won't give away any information around what we do within those tests, that's a private matter for us and I would stress that doesn't mean that they're the only drivers under consideration."

Kubica, whose F1 career was brought to a horrific end when he almost lost an arm in a rallying crash in Italy in 2011, has previously tested for Renault this year, mostly in a 2014 car but also one day in the French team's 2017 contender in Hungary during the post-Grand Prix test.