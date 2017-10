United States GP: Practice notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "After a challenging year it's a good feeling to sign a new contract and continue this strong relationship. I really believe in the team and they believe in me, we have a great working relationship and they gave me the chance to start a career in Formula One. We have had our ups and downs this year but I still feel really good in the team, you can see they have been working really hard to improve and today shows that we are again competitive. I enjoy being in this team which is very important for me so that's why I decided to extend my contract. If we can learn from what happened this year I have no doubt that this team can build the best car on the grid and start 2018 competing at the front. I have learnt a lot this year after what has happened, which is definitely positive. Today we showed good pace both in long run simulation and short stints so I think we have the ability to achieve a good result here."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was not that easy today actually. The grip on the circuit was really low for what we were expecting with lap times. It's humid so the tyres were getting really hot and then you struggle to generate the desirable grip on the car. We have a few things we can obviously try for tomorrow, now that we understand a bit more from these sessions. We didn't really have the ideal set up but I think with all those things considered we're not a million miles off the pace and if we can get it right tomorrow we can still be up there. That's our target and that's realistic so we'll work on that and hopefully you'll see us amongst the top three tomorrow."