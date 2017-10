Grid penalties for McLaren duo and Gasly confirmed

As expected, both McLaren drivers are to start from the back of the Mexico grid following engine changes.

Fernando drops 20 places on Sunday, having been demoted 10 positions for his 11th Turbocharger (1st 11th element used), 5 for his 11th MGU-H (remaining element used) and 5 for his 9th ICE (remaining element used).

McLaren notified the Technical Delegate regarding the change of the power unit elements on the 24th October, at 09:46.

Vandoorne is hit with a 35-place demotion, comprising; 10 grid positions for his 12th Turbocharger (1st 12th element used), 5 for his 12th MGU-H (remaining element used), 5 for his 10th ICE (remaining element used), 5 for his 9th MGU-K (remaining element used), 5 for his 7th Energy Store (remaining element used) and another 5 for his 7th Control Electrics (remaining element used).

However, there are fears the engine fitted to the Belgian's car is also faulty - hence no running in FP1 - which likely means another raft of penalties.

Again, McLaren notified the Technical Delegate regarding the change of the power unit elements on the 24th October, at 09:46.

Finally, Pierre Gasly is hit with a 5-place penalty for his 5th Control Electrics of the season, the Frenchman taking over the car used by Daniil Kvyat last week.