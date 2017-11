Pirelli to introduce 'softest' tyre in 2018

Pirelli has revealed that it is to introduce a tyre softer than the ultrasoft next season.

Over the course of the year the Italian manufacturer has been testing a number of compounds which it would like to introduce in 2018, with some claiming that as many as seven different compounds could be made available to drivers.

Following yesterday's Brazilian Grand Prix, the Italian company took to social media to ask fans to vote for a name for what will be the softest tyre in the 2018 range, the tyre sporting the same pink banding used in Austin last month.

"Megasoft, Hypersoft or Extremesoft," asked the manufacturer as it called on fans to vote for their favourite.

The tyres will no doubt be used over the forthcoming two-day test at Interlagos which will see Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris in action.

The exact number of compounds - there are currently five in the range - will be announced in due course, but of greater interest is talk of the drivers being given more choice in terms of what compounds that wish to take to each race.

Currently Pirelli suggests the three compounds available, nominating the two mandatory compounds for qualifying and the race. It is felt that allowing drivers to choose their own compounds from the entire range - even if several months in advance - would help spice up the racing.

