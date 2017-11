Kubica set for Abu Dhabi test

As speculation over who will partner Lance Stroll at Williams continues, it is understood that Robert Kubica will make his debut in the Grove outfit's 2017 contender at the forthcoming test in Abu Dhabi.

Though he has previously driven Renault's 2017 car - in the post Hungary test - his two outings for Williams at Silverstone and the shoot-out at the Hungaroring, were in the 2014 car.

The Pole's main rival for the 2018 seat at Williams, Paul di Resta, has previous experience of the FW40 haven driven it in Hungary when he replaced an unwell Felipe Massa.

It is unclear who will drive the car on the second day of the Abu Dhabi test but the rules dictate that at least one day must be given over to a 'young driver'.

The other contenders for the Williams seat are said to be Daniil Kvyat and Pascal Wehrlein, and while Kubica and di Resta are said to be the favourites, talk of the Grove outfit seeking a driver who can bring a decent financial package with him suggests financial clout may well help the team with its decision. A sad state of affair which sums up the current state of the sport and the multi-champions.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Interlagos, here.