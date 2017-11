Brazil GP: Race notes - Pirelli

A one-stop strategy from supersoft to soft won the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel taking the lead in the action-packed first lap of the race and then maintaining his advantage to the finish - managing to make his sole pit stop without losing the effective race lead.

Two alternative strategies provided other highlights of the race. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was forced to start from the pit lane and worked his way up the field after being one of just five drivers to start the race on the more durable soft tyre. He pitted from the lead on lap 43, rejoining fifth, then used the extra speed of the supersoft to help him finish fourth.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo also started on the soft tyre from 14th after a grid penalty, but dropped even further down the order after being caught up in the early drama and having to stop for a fresh set of softs on lap one. He then stopped again for supersofts later in the race, working his way up to sixth at the finish. His team mate Max Verstappen also used a two-stopper, finishing fifth after a late stop for more supersofts.

We predicted the winning strategy to be a one-stopper, switching from supersoft to soft between laps 26 and 32, and Sebastian Vettel was right on schedule, making his single stop on lap 28. The same tactic was adopted by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who finished second, pitting one lap before the German.

Mario Isola: "Today we experienced the hottest track temperatures that we have seen so far this weekend by some margin; largely in excess of 50 degrees centigrade at the start of the race. Nonetheless, most frontrunners were able to complete the race with just one pit stop as expected, helped by an early safety car. Lewis Hamilton in particular drove an extraordinary race, setting fastest laps on old soft tyres even when surrounded by cars on newer supersofts. Red Bull also proved that an alternative strategy could work, with both cars finishing strongly despite Daniel Ricciardo being forced into an extra stop at the end of the first lap. We now remain at Interlagos for the final 2018 tyre test of the year, with McLaren on Tuesday and Wednesday, before all the teams get the chance to experience next year's tyres for the first time at Abu Dhabi after the last grand prix of the season."