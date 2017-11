FP3 sees top four covered by just 0.058s

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 19 degrees C, while the track temperature is 26 degrees. Compared to yesterday it is somewhat overcast with a 30% chance of rain.

Indeed, most teams approached yesterday with the feeling that today would be wet, and while the track remains damp following overnight rain, thus far that doesn't appear to be the case... though that can quickly change and usually does here.

Mercedes was in a class of its own yesterday, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas dominating both sessions.

There is talk of the silver cars running light, but add in the tyre degradation Ferrari is said to be suffering, the lack of grunt (and reliability) from Renault and that little extra boost the Brackley drivers enjoy...

While the top six are the same as ever, FP2 saw the midfield battle hot up, with Force India under pressure from Renault, Williams and McLaren.

It was a difficult day for Toro Rosso yesterday, with both drivers likely to start from the back of the grid after new units fitted to their cars failed and had to be replaced.

Renault's subsequent claim that the issues are car specific hasn't gone down well with the Faenza outfit which has rubbished the claim.

McLaren looked strong, Stoffel Vandoorne clearly benefitting from the aero parts previously only available to teammate Fernando Alonso.

The lights go green and Sainz leads Ericsson and the Ferrari duo out on to the track.

More drivers head out... all on the medium rubber, a tyre we will be seeing little of this weekend as the drivers have only brought one set each.

The cameras cut to where the real action is taking place, Renault's Cyril Abiteboul in an animated conversation with Helmut Marko as the Toro Rosso row looks to overshadow the weekend.

Alonso posts the first time of the day (12.829), with Vandoorne posting 13.594 moments later.

The Toro Rosso duo appear, both sporting the supersoft rubber. Having had little running yesterday - on any compound - Hartley and Gasly have much work to do.

Hartley posts 12.743 to go quickest, while Gasly posts 13.930. The Kiwis admits that in addition to a couple of mistakes, some of the exit kerbs are still wet.

Stroll has stopped on track at T6, the Canadian reporting that he has lost power. "Something happened with the gear and I lost power, I have no power at all" he reports as the car rolls backwards as he attempts to get it off the track.

The VSC is deployed.

He climbs from the stricken Williams which is pushed across the run-off to safety.

At the time of Stroll's failure, Raikkonen had just gone quickest in S1 and was looking set to post a strong time.

The VSC withdrawn, the cars return to the track, among them Hamilton and Bottas, both of whom are on the soft rubber.

Raikkonen (supers) posts a 9.828 to go quickest, ahead of Sainz, and Hartley.

Hulkenberg takes second with an 11.206 and Vandoorne goes third (11.295).

Bottas goes second (1.880) as Alonso and Vettel are both strong in S1.

"The car has too much front end," claims Sainz. "Something weird from yesterday, maybe too much front wing." Or maybe the cooler temperatures.

No sooner has Hamilton gone second (10.014) than Vettel posts 9.978 and Raikkonen improves to 9.646. However, the Mercedes duo are on softs and the Ferraris on supers.

A 10.578 sees a soft-shod Alonso go fifth.

Over 20 minutes into the session, we've yet to see times from Massa, Magnussen or the Red Bull pair. The Austrian claims that the Bulls no-show is down to engine mileage.

A 10.610 sees Ocon go sixth, as Hamilton gores quickest in S1, subsequently crossing the line at 9.813.

Alonso improves to fourth (1.368) splitting the Mercedes duo. Bottas subsequently posts 10.035 to re-establish the status quo.

How's this pace for the softs?" asks Hamilton. "You are the fastest soft runner, less than two tenths to Vettel who is on the supersofts," he is told.

Massa's first flying lap of the day sees the Brazilian go seventh with a 10.671.

With 25 minutes remaining, Ricciardo heads out on supersofts. Elsewhere, Hamilton runs wide in T1 after locking-up.

Ricciardo's first flying lap sees the Australian go tenth with a 1.699.

Massa reports that there are "very, very little" drops of rain falling.

With his teammate having finally posted a time, now it's Verstappen's turn to head out. The Dutch youngster subsequently posts a 10.495 to go sixth.

With 19 minutes remaining, Hamilton finally heads out on the supersoft, as the Briton's qualifying sim gets underway. Bottas joins him, the Finn also on the red-banded rubber.

The Finn goes quickest with a 9.569, but is subsequently demoted by countryman Raikkonen who stops the clock at 9.399.

Vettel responds with a 9.339 with Hamilton posting 9.353 moments later.

Alonso improves to fifth with a 10.288, the Spaniard looking strong this weekend on both compounds.

No sooner has Raikkonen improved with a 9.326 than Hamilton posts 9.284 and Bottas 9.281. The top four are covered by 0.058s.

Though Stroll hasn't posted a time, the Toro Rossos are firmly rooted to the foot of the table, with Ericsson and Grosjean keeping them company.

Ocon posts 10.451 to go sixth but is subsequently demoted by his teammate who bangs in a 10.322.

"Unbelievable mate, so much understeer," complains Verstappen.

Vettel is less than impressed with Perez, as the Mexican cuts across the front of the Ferrari.

Ricciardo improves to fifth (10.244), but remains almost a second off the pace.

Elsewhere a spin for Verstappen at T12 as the Red Bull driver continues to suffer understeer issues. Replay shows his taking too much kerb at the exit and the rear stepping out.

The session ends, with Bottas quickest, ahead of Hamilton, Raikkonen, Vettel, Ricciardo, Alonso, Perez, Ocon, Verstappen and Sainz.

Vandoorne is eleventh, ahead of Massa, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Grosjean, Gasly, Hartley, Wehrlein, Ericsson and Stroll.

With the top four covered by just 0.058s, qualifying could be electric.