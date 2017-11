Vettel wins as Hamilton shines

Sadly, it appears the weather gods will not play a part in this afternoon's race, certainly not Rain or Storm, indeed Sun looks set to dominate.

However, that doesn't mean we shouldn't have a fun-filled afternoon.

First off, Valtteri Bottas has a god given opportunity to step up to the plate and show what he can really do, without the need to worry about Lewis Hamilton looking over his should. Courtesy of that superb qualifying lap, which clearly lifted his team's spirits following his teammate's early qualifying demise, the Finn has the opportunity to make up for his recent slump in form.

The fact that the slump coincided with the extension of his contract won't have been lost of the top knobs at Mercedes so what better time to not only demonstrate they were right in retaining him for 2018 but should seriously extending his contract beyond that.

However, just behind the Silvers Arrow are a couple of other drivers with much to proves, Messrs Vettel and Raikkonen. While The Iceman would dearly love to finally stand on the top step of the podium, his teammate will not want to suffer the indignity of not only losing the title to Hamilton but possibly the runner-up spot to his Mercedes teammate.

Then we have Max, who is clearly on a roll right now, unlike his teammate. With the weather gods unwilling to assist on a circuit where the youngster made a name for himself, Verstappen will need every last drop of grunt his Tag-Heuer can muster, and the guile normally associate with a race twice his age. On the other hand, one has to worry about reliability.

Then we have Hamilton and Ricciardo facing their respective fights through the field, the Australian from 14th and the Briton from 20th. Again, with the weather gods ignoring this year's event, both with need to work hard this afternoon while having their wits about them at all times.

We say that because as they work their way through the field they will encounter various battles, be it the Pink Panthers or Toro Rosso, Renault and Haas squabbling for sixth in the standings.

Then there's Felipe Massa, so keen to bid farewell to his countrymen with a strong showing, while the likes of Pascal Wehrlein seek to show their worthiness of taking his seat at Williams with a convincing performance.

In terms of tyres, the cooler conditions yesterday suited the supersofts however, today's much warmer temperatures should suit the softs - and Ferrari - as we saw on Friday when temperatures were somewhat similar.

According to Pirelli, the fastest theoretical strategy is a one-stopper, starting on supersofts then changing to softs between laps 26 and 32. Alternatively, a two-stop strategy would involve two supersoft stints of 22 laps each, then softs to the flag.

The pitlane opens and Massa leads the way.

Air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 59 degrees. The sky is a beautiful blue with not a cloud in sight.

While most opt for numerous installation laps, Verstappen is one of the first arrivals on the grid.

As the national anthem plays, Massa is accompanied by his son Felipinho. A nice touch which will go down well with Sean Bratches.

Minutes before the start, there appears to be an issue with Raikkonen's car, mechanics working furiously on the Ferrari under the close supervision of The Iceman.

Raikkonen finally climbs into his car, hopefully the issue is resolved.

All are on supers, bar Ricciardo, Ericsson, Gasly and Hamilton who will start on the softs.

You may have noticed that we've avoided the usual hyperbole in terms of first lap mayhem, particularly in the first sequence of corners, but there is history.

Raikkonen is told that there are issues with the telemetry system and that he may might have to work without additional data. He knows what he's doing.

On the warm up lap, Massa pays an emotional tribute to his team. "Okay guys, I am here on the lap to the grid," he says. "Just an amazing feeling, the only thing I can say is I love you guys, thank you very much for all you have done for me. Thank you very much."

They're away! Vettel has a strong start, as does Bottas. However, the Finn loses ground as they head into T1.

Vettel leads the field on the long straight towards T4 but the Safety Car is deployed as there is an incident further back involving Ricciardo, Gasly and Vandoorne. Despite the Safety Car's deployment however, there is another incident as Grosjean and Ocon clash.

In terms of the initial incident, Vandoorne appears to be squeezed between Ocon and Grosjean heading into T2. Then in T3 the McLaren is squeezed again, caught between Magnussen on the outside and Ricciardo on the inside. The end result is inevitable, the Dane hits the Belgian who hits the Australian. The McLaren and Haas are clearly damaged and shed carbonfibre while Ricciardo is sent into a spin.

In terms of the other incident, Ocon, making up for his poor start, attempts to go around the outside of Grosjean at T6, the Frenchman giving the Panther a gentle nudge to help him on his way. Unfortunately they both spin off, the Force India suffering a puncture in the process.

"Any damage Danny?" "I'm not sure," replies the Red Bull driver. Elsewhere, Ocon definitely cannot get back to the pits.

As the Safety Car leads the pack through the pitlane, Vandoorne, Magnussen and Ocon are already out of the race.

Behind the Safety Car, it's: Vettel, Bottas, Raikkonen, Verstappen, Alonso, Massa, Perez, Hulkenberg, Sainz and Gasly. Hamilton is up to 14th.

Stranded out on track with no car, Vandoorne cuts a forlorn figure.

The incident involving Magnussen, Ricciardo and Vandoorne has been noted, ass has the Grosjean, Ocon incident.

Of course, that accident brings Ocon's run of 26 finishes to an end.

The Safety Car withdraws at the end of lap 5. Vettel backs the field right up.

They're away again... and Vettel holds his advantage. Massa has a look at Alonso and catches the Spaniard napping. Elsewhere, Hamilton nails Wehrlein and Hartley in quick succession.