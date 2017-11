Brazil GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Grande Premio Heineken do Brasil after penalties applied.

Ricciardo: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element used

Hartley: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element used

Gasly: 25 place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used

Stroll: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Check out our Saturday gallery from Interlagos, here.