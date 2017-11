F1 personnel suffer further attacks

While Brazilians consider the fact that next year there is unlikely to be a countryman of theirs on the grid for the first time in living memory, the future of the race may also be in jeopardy.

Despite the promise of increased security following the armed robbery of Mercedes personnel on Friday night as they left the circuit, there were further attacks last night as teams left the Sao Paulo track following the race.

Members of the Pirelli crew escaped uninjured when armed robbers attempted to stop their vehicle as they left the track as teams reported that the so-called increased police presence was non-existent.

The attempted robberies followed similar attacks on members of the Williams and Sauber teams and even an FIA vehicle.

Sauber strategist Ruth Buscombe posted a picture of the team vehicle after the attack, along with the warning: "Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track."

According to social media posts from various other F1 personnel and journalists, the police all but disappeared after the race leaving the F1 crews to fend for themselves.

The teams are sure to lodge complaints not only with the FIA but race organisers, fearing that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

Speaking after Friday's robbery, which saw team members robbed of money, jewellery, phones and passports after one crew member had a gun held to his head, Lewis Hamilton voiced his concern.

"The most frustrating thing is that I've been in F1 for 10 years and every single year that has happened to somebody in the paddock, and it continues to happen," he told reporters. "It's an issue I'm sure the government here are fighting, but I think maybe on this weekend, there are protocols that should be put in place to help, like for example when we go to Mexico, which weren't there for these guys.

"I hope that moving forwards, and I think moving forwards, there will be those. And I think it should be for the whole paddock. That's partly F1's responsibility, but generally the people at the top need to take action to keep everyone safe. "It's no good just the bosses having security and myself having security. People need to be looked after."

It's understood that McLaren, which is scheduled to take part in a two-day tyre test beginning tomorrow is in discussions with the authorities.