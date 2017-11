Brazil GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished the Brazilian Grand Prix in P13 (Marcus Ericsson) and P14 (Pascal Wehrlein). In comparison to previous races, the two drivers were fighting in the lower midfield, making some progress in terms of pace. The team is now packing up and heading out to the final race of the 2017 FIA Formula One Season in Abu Dhabi.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was an entertaining race. The start was quite messy, but I managed to pick my way through, gaining a few positions. Unfortunately, I struggled with the balance of the car during the first stint on soft tyres. After changing to supersoft tyres, I felt good again, as the balance of the car and the grip conditions were back to normal. My second stint was good. It is unfortunate that I got stuck behind Lance (Stroll). It was difficult to overtake him. Still, in the second half of the race we could put in a good performance."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It is a shame that we did not finish the race in better positions today. We have been making progress over the last weekends, and have been able to start competing in the lower midfield. Unfortunately, the circumstances did not allow for a better result for me today, as I struggled with my tyres, especially towards the end of the race. Regarding the overall pace, I am quite satisfied with the job I did and I hope to have better chances in Abu Dhabi."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "The overall pace was decent. It is a shame that Pascal didn't advance more in the first lap. Unfortunately, he lost a couple of positions after the start due to the incident involving Daniel (Ricciardo) and Stoffel (Vandoorne). Then, the plan for Pascal was to reach the end of the race on the soft tyres, which was a bit optimistic perhaps. Marcus had a strong race, and he was not so far from our direct competition ahead. It seems that we are able to make improvements, which we have not seen in the results yet."