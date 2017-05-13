Site logo

Raikkonen: I need to drive better

NEWS STORY
13/05/2017

As in Sochi, Kimi Raikkonen has been looking increasingly strong, the Finn topping the timesheets in the final practice session.

However, at the end of a qualifying session which saw him finish fourth for the third time this year, the Ferrari driver was uncharacteristically self-critical.

"I need to drive better, don't make those mistakes," he told reporters. "I struggled for whatever reason to put a decent lap, all the corners together in qualifying.

"I thought I had a lot of speed but I never really managed to make a good lap out of it," he admitted. "I ran wide already in Turn 1, but I managed to get out of it and I was still fast. Then in Turn 4 and 5 I just ran really wide and lost quite a bit of time there. Without those there was, for sure, enough time to challenge for the first place.

"It's a bit disappointing to make a mess out of it but we'll try tomorrow."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Barcelona, here.

