Spanish GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

Gusty wind conditions and a hot tarmac surface turned the Circuit de Catalunya into a very different track from the one we had seen during winter testing. Kimi and Seb made the best of it to take third and fourth place in both sessions. Conditions will certainly evolve during the weekend and the fine-tuning of the SF70H car will proceed accordingly.

Sebastian Vettel: "Today the conditions seemed to be quite challenging, but we can improve. I wasn't totally happy as I think a lot was left in the track and I didn't find it at the end. At the same time I feel the car is quick so I just need to get it right. Overall, the atmosphere is good, but obviously now I am more focused on what happened today. I think everybody struggled today. I don't know who brought more updates but I think what really matters is who brings the best ones."

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was pretty windy and slippery out there today. I think it was the same for everybody; the first day you find out how the track is and you go from there. The lap times from today's practice don't tell a lot , we were able to follow our programme and try different things. Compared to winter testing, it's pretty normal to find different conditions, because temperatures are higher and the track status changes. As on any other Friday, there is some work to be done, so we'll see what we come up with for tomorrow."