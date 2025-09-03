Ferrari pays tribute to Lauda at Monza

Ferrari will use this weekend's Italian Grand Prix to mark the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's first title.

It was 1975 when the Austrian driver, behind the wheel of the legendary Ferrari 312 T, wrote a defining chapter in the team's and company's history, with the crowning glory at the Autodromo Nazionale, in front of a sea of passionate fans who scrambled for every possible viewing point to witness the great moment.

On that Sunday, September 7, with Clay Regazzoni taking victory in the other Ferrari and Lauda finishing third, the Scuderia was back on top, clinching both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles, ending an eleven-year drought and kicking-off a new era of success that would last (with only one exception) until 1979.

The 1975 312 T's livery is iconic and will be revived this weekend on the cars of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton thanks to a special wrapping technology developed in collaboration with title partner HP, already used for the special livery seen at the Miami Grand Prix.

The new technology allows for significant changes to the car's look, using a recyclable PVC film that is both lighter than in previous years and more resistant to the high temperatures generated by F1 cars.

The SF-25s will reflect the signature traits of the legendary 312 T: the shade of red will match that of fifty years ago, the classic white longitudinal stripes will be present, as well as the drivers' names written in cursive script. The race numbers will also hark back to the past with black numbers on a white rectangular background. The rear wing will be metallic silver, evoking the aluminium used in those days before carbon fibre became the F1 standard. The SF-25 engine cover will of course be white like Lauda's car, and the wheels will feature a design inspired by the rims of the time.

On Sunday, the entire team will wear special kit inspired by the 1975 season, featuring the return of the rectangular Ferrari logo in place of the shield which will only be displayed on the cars. Leclerc and Hamilton will wear race suits, shoes, and helmets specially designed in the style and colours of the era, creating a strong visual connection between Ferrari's past and its present. The kit was developed in partnership with Puma, a Premium Partner of the team, and a replica collection will also be available to the public.

Ferrari fans have always been central to the atmosphere at Monza and some of the most iconic images of their passion date back to that 1975 Italian Grand Prix. That September weekend, fans flocked to the track in huge numbers. Old photos show spectators searching for the best vantage points in some cases onto advertising billboards, which were mounted on scaffolding and therefore easy to climb. Once up high, fans would tear through the banners to get the best view of the track. The passion shown that year became a symbol of Monza's unique energy in Formula 1, along with the now-traditional track invasion at the end of the race. In fact, after the circuit was renovated in the early 2000s, the new podium was deliberately oriented to face the straight and turn its back on the Parabolica, now named after Michele Alboreto, so that the winning driver could celebrate in front of a sea of fans, the majority of them wearing Ferrari red.

Charles has twice experienced winning for Ferrari in Monza: in 2019, his first season with the Scuderia, and again last year, when he completed a dream double by winning both Monaco and Monza. That 2024 win in particular secured his place as a fan favourite.

Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the Monza podium either, having won here five times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018), but this year is sure to be one he'll never forget. It will be his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver, a meaningful moment in a career shaped in part by Niki Lauda. While Lewis has already received a very warm welcome from the tifosi, what awaits him at Monza will be something truly special. The hope, of course, is to see him celebrating on the podium with them next Sunday.

Speaking of fan favourites, on Sunday before the race, the tifosi at the Autodromo will be able to welcome back one of the most beloved drivers in Ferrari's history: Jean Alesi. A Scuderia driver from 1991 to 1995, Alesi only won one race, it was in Canada on his 31st birthday, June 11, 1995, but he is still hugely popular with the Maranello fans. At Monza, he'll be at the wheel of a 1995 Ferrari 412 T2, the last single-seater powered by the legendary Maranello V12 engine, today maintained by Ferrari's F1 Clienti department.

The unwavering affection that fans of the Prancing Horse show for the team has often given it that extra boost to help it overcome even the toughest challenges. Fully aware of this, Ferrari has planned several initiatives to engage its supporters during the Monza weekend. Fans will be able to get close to their favourite drivers starting Wednesday afternoon in Milan at the Flagship Store (entrance on Via San Raffaele), where the "Replica pop-in" will also be open, showcasing special edition products created for the occasion. Additionally, at Palazzo Reale, there will be a "Drive to Monza by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%" event taking place.

Starting tomorrow and throughout September, fans visiting the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will be able to view the Ferrari 312 T driven by Niki Lauda during his triumphant 1975 season. Alongside this historic Formula 1 car, there will also be a car featuring the special livery to be showcased at Monza this weekend. The Ferrari Museum is always worth a visit, but this month there are two extra reasons to go: visitors can explore the museum's recently renewed exhibition layout and, over the weekend, in addition to the cars on display, will also be able to watch the live broadcast of Saturday's qualifying session at 16:00 PM CEST and the Grand Prix, scheduled for 15:00 on Sunday.