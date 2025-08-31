Hamilton gets a grid penalty for Monza

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a 5-place grid penalty for Ferrari's home race at Monza.

The Ferrari driver, who crashed out of today's Dutch Grand Prix, was summoned by the stewards for failing to slow under double yellow flags at 14:23 and 14:25 and failing to greatly reduce his speed at pit entry, a breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director's Event Notes (item 1, document 5) and Breach of Article 44.1 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Due to the nature of the track, the Race Director had informed all drivers that the final corner before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved. This was to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane.

The regulations require that any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector 'reduce speed significantly'. The stewards looked through the available telemetry within the FIA system, they also requested Ferrari to provide their telemetry data.

All of this took some time and consequently the final decision was delayed as a result.

In addition, Article 44.1 requires all drivers covering more than one reconnaissance lap to drive down the pit entry road at 'greatly reduced speed'. The data showed that Hamilton had entered the double yellow sector approximately 20kph less than his speed at the same point in practice sessions, had reduced throttle application in the order of 10% to 20% and had lifted and braked 70 metres earlier when entering the pit lane.

The stewards did not consider that a 20kph reduction in speed at a double waved yellow sector constituted reducing speed 'significantly'. They also did not consider the speed at which the Ferrari entered the pit entry road as being at a 'greatly' reduced speed.

The penalty guidelines for such an infringement would ordinarily attract a penalty of 10 grid positions at the next race. However, given that Hamilton had made an attempt to reduce his speed and to brake earlier, this was taken into account as mitigating circumstances and consequently 5 place penalty was imposed.

The seven-time world champion was also given 2 penalty points meaning a total of 2 for the 12 month period.