Dutch Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Piastri McLaren NM NH UH Verstappen Red Bull NS NM US Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH US Russell Mercedes NM NH US Albon Williams NM NH NS Bearman Haas NH NM Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NH Tsunoda Red Bull NS NH US Ocon Haas NH NM Colapinto Alpine NS NH NM NS Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH US US Sainz Williams NM NH US US US Hulkenberg Stake NS NH NM Bortoleto Stake NM NH NS Antonelli Mercedes NM NH NS US Gasly Alpine NM NH Norris McLaren NM NH UH Leclerc Ferrari NM UH NS Hamilton Ferrari NM

