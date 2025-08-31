Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
31/08/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Piastri McLaren NM NH UH
Verstappen Red Bull NS NM US
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH US
Russell Mercedes NM NH US
Albon Williams NM NH NS
Bearman Haas NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NS NH US
Ocon Haas NH NM
Colapinto Alpine NS NH NM NS
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH US US
Sainz Williams NM NH US US US
Hulkenberg Stake NS NH NM
Bortoleto Stake NM NH NS
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH NS US
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH UH
Leclerc Ferrari NM UH NS
Hamilton Ferrari NM

