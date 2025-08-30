Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:08.662 138.758 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:08.674 0.012 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.925 0.263 4 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.208 0.546 5 Russell Mercedes 1:09.255 0.593 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.340 0.678 7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:09.390 0.728 8 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:09.500 0.838 9 Sainz Williams 1:09.505 0.843 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.630 0.968 11 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.493 12 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:09.622 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:09.622 14 Gasly Alpine 1:09.637 15 Albon Williams 1:09.652 16 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.104 17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.195 18 Ocon Haas 1:10.197 19 Bearman Haas 1:10.262 20 Stroll Aston Martin No Time