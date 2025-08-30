Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
30/08/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:08.662 138.758 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:08.674 0.012
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.925 0.263
4 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.208 0.546
5 Russell Mercedes 1:09.255 0.593
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.340 0.678
7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:09.390 0.728
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:09.500 0.838
9 Sainz Williams 1:09.505 0.843
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.630 0.968
11 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.493
12 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:09.622
13 Bortoleto Stake 1:09.622
14 Gasly Alpine 1:09.637
15 Albon Williams 1:09.652
16 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.104
17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.195
18 Ocon Haas 1:10.197
19 Bearman Haas 1:10.262
20 Stroll Aston Martin No Time

