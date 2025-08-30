Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
30/08/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:08.972 138.134 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:09.214 0.242
3 Russell Mercedes 1:09.858 0.886
4 Sainz Williams 1:09.913 0.941
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.925 0.953
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.938 0.966
7 Albon Williams 1:10.099 1.127
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.103 1.131
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:10.166 1.194
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.232 1.260
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:10.300 1.328
12 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.349 1.377
13 Bortoleto Stake 1:10.361 1.389
14 Hamilton Ferrari 1:10.373 1.401
15 Bearman Haas 1:10.595 1.623
16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.599 1.627
17 Antonelli Mercedes 1:10.697 1.725
18 Ocon Haas 1:10.801 1.829
19 Gasly Alpine 1:10.963 1.991
20 Colapinto Alpine 1:11.054 2.082

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms