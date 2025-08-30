Dutch Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:08.972 138.134 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:09.214 0.242 3 Russell Mercedes 1:09.858 0.886 4 Sainz Williams 1:09.913 0.941 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.925 0.953 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.938 0.966 7 Albon Williams 1:10.099 1.127 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.103 1.131 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:10.166 1.194 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.232 1.260 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:10.300 1.328 12 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.349 1.377 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:10.361 1.389 14 Hamilton Ferrari 1:10.373 1.401 15 Bearman Haas 1:10.595 1.623 16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.599 1.627 17 Antonelli Mercedes 1:10.697 1.725 18 Ocon Haas 1:10.801 1.829 19 Gasly Alpine 1:10.963 1.991 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:11.054 2.082