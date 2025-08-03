Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
03/08/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 45 1:19.409 123.415 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 56 1:19.412 0.003
3 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:19.576 0.167
4 Sainz Williams 53 1:19.790 0.381
5 Norris McLaren 57 1:19.918 0.509
6 Hulkenberg Stake 67 1:20.013 0.604
7 Hamilton Ferrari 55 1:20.022 0.613
8 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:20.113 0.704
9 Leclerc Ferrari 47 1:20.440 1.031
10 Lawson Racing Bulls 56 1:20.457 1.048
11 Bortoleto Stake 48 1:20.705 1.296
12 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:20.708 1.299
13 Antonelli Mercedes 54 1:20.745 1.336
14 Albon Williams 49 1:20.779 1.370
15 Hadjar Racing Bulls 48 1:20.802 1.393
16 Colapinto Alpine 37 1:20.827 1.418
17 Tsunoda Red Bull 46 1:21.180 1.771
18 Gasly Alpine 46 1:21.433 2.024
19 Ocon Haas 17 1:21.916 2.507
20 Bearman Haas 37 1:21.989 2.580

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms