Hungarian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 45 1:19.409 123.415 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 56 1:19.412 0.003 3 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:19.576 0.167 4 Sainz Williams 53 1:19.790 0.381 5 Norris McLaren 57 1:19.918 0.509 6 Hulkenberg Stake 67 1:20.013 0.604 7 Hamilton Ferrari 55 1:20.022 0.613 8 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:20.113 0.704 9 Leclerc Ferrari 47 1:20.440 1.031 10 Lawson Racing Bulls 56 1:20.457 1.048 11 Bortoleto Stake 48 1:20.705 1.296 12 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:20.708 1.299 13 Antonelli Mercedes 54 1:20.745 1.336 14 Albon Williams 49 1:20.779 1.370 15 Hadjar Racing Bulls 48 1:20.802 1.393 16 Colapinto Alpine 37 1:20.827 1.418 17 Tsunoda Red Bull 46 1:21.180 1.771 18 Gasly Alpine 46 1:21.433 2.024 19 Ocon Haas 17 1:21.916 2.507 20 Bearman Haas 37 1:21.989 2.580

