Hungarian Grand Prix: Result

03/08/2025

Result of the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 70 1h 35:21.231
2 Piastri McLaren 70 + 0:00.698
3 Russell Mercedes 70 + 0:21.916
4 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:42.560
5 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 0:59.040
6 Bortoleto Stake 70 + 1:06.169
7 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1:08.174
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 70 + 1:09.451
9 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 1:12.645
10 Antonelli Mercedes 69 + 1 Lap
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 69 + 1 Lap
12 Hamilton Ferrari 69 + 1 Lap
13 Hulkenberg Stake 69 + 1 Lap
14 Sainz Williams 69 + 1 Lap
15 Albon Williams 69 + 1 Lap
16 Ocon Haas 69 + 1 Lap
17 Tsunoda Red Bull 69 + 1 Lap
18 Colapinto Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
19 Gasly Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
Bearman Haas 48 Retired

Fastest Lap: Russell (Mercedes) 1:19.409 (Lap 45)

