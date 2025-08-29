Dutch Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren S 1:09.890 136.320 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:09.977 0.087 3 Piastri McLaren S 1:09.979 0.089 4 Russell Mercedes S 1:10.274 0.384 5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:10.478 0.588 6 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:10.738 0.848 7 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:10.795 0.905 8 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:10.834 0.944 9 Colapinto Alpine S 1:10.957 1.067 10 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:11.080 1.190 11 Bearman Haas S 1:11.113 1.223 12 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:11.185 1.295 13 Bortoleto Stake S 1:11.320 1.430 14 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:11.339 1.449 15 Ocon Haas S 1:11.361 1.471 16 Sainz Williams H 1:11.682 1.792 17 Albon Williams H 1:11.756 1.866 18 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:11.975 2.085 19 Gasly Alpine M 1:12.122 2.232