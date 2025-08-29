Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

29/08/2025

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:09.890 136.320 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:09.977 0.087
3 Piastri McLaren S 1:09.979 0.089
4 Russell Mercedes S 1:10.274 0.384
5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:10.478 0.588
6 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:10.738 0.848
7 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:10.795 0.905
8 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:10.834 0.944
9 Colapinto Alpine S 1:10.957 1.067
10 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:11.080 1.190
11 Bearman Haas S 1:11.113 1.223
12 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:11.185 1.295
13 Bortoleto Stake S 1:11.320 1.430
14 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:11.339 1.449
15 Ocon Haas S 1:11.361 1.471
16 Sainz Williams H 1:11.682 1.792
17 Albon Williams H 1:11.756 1.866
18 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:11.975 2.085
19 Gasly Alpine M 1:12.122 2.232

