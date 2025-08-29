Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
29/08/2025

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:10.278 135.567 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:10.570 0.292
3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.779 0.501
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.841 0.563
5 Albon Williams 1:11.171 0.893
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.218 0.940
7 Russell Mercedes 1:11.386 1.108
8 Sainz Williams 1:11.458 1.180
9 Bortoleto Stake 1:11.509 1.231
10 Gasly Alpine 1:11.613 1.335
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:11.753 1.475
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:11.772 1.494
13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:11.875 1.597
14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.951 1.673
15 Hamilton Ferrari 1:11.960 1.682
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:12.126 1.848
17 Ocon Haas 1:12.144 1.866
18 Colapinto Alpine 1:12.276 1.998
19 Bearman Haas 1:12.564 2.286
20 Antonelli Mercedes 1:14.275 3.997

