Dutch Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:10.278 135.567 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:10.570 0.292 3 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.779 0.501 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.841 0.563 5 Albon Williams 1:11.171 0.893 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.218 0.940 7 Russell Mercedes 1:11.386 1.108 8 Sainz Williams 1:11.458 1.180 9 Bortoleto Stake 1:11.509 1.231 10 Gasly Alpine 1:11.613 1.335 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:11.753 1.475 12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:11.772 1.494 13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:11.875 1.597 14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.951 1.673 15 Hamilton Ferrari 1:11.960 1.682 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:12.126 1.848 17 Ocon Haas 1:12.144 1.866 18 Colapinto Alpine 1:12.276 1.998 19 Bearman Haas 1:12.564 2.286 20 Antonelli Mercedes 1:14.275 3.997